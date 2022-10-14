Samsung Galaxy S22 Series To Be Upgraded To Android 13 By This Month's End: Reports

Samsung is all set to give a surprise update of the Android 13-based One UI 5 operating system to its Samsung Galaxy S22 series owners. The South Korean-based company has announced that the update will float by the end of this month.

At the Samsung Developer Conference 2022, the company announced when it will finally release a stable version of the operating system. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series owners can expect an update at the end of October.

The Android 13 was recently launched by Google at the ‘Made by Google’ event in the flagship Google Pixel 7 series. Just after a few weeks, Samsung floated its One UI5 beta program signing up on which the user got a glimpse of Android 13. However, it turned out to be slow and was only limited to the US, Germany, and South Korea only for Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Users. Furthermore, the company expanded the program to different parts of the world.

Once the user gets the update installed, the One UI 5 will bring the best Android 13 experience for users to play with. The Android 13 will offer more privacy, better security, a monochromatic look and style that builds on Material You, HDR video support for third-party camera apps, updated media output toggle, a Braille display for talkback, and more.

For the people who own Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, or Galaxy Flip 4, you might have to wait as there are no official confirmations of getting Android 13 as of now. However, the beta versions are available for the S21 and S20.