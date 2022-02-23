New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: South Korean tech giant Samsung launched their most awaited flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 series, in India last week. On Tuesday (February 22) the company started the pre-booking of the smartphones where customers were given the opportunity to pre-book their favourite device. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series includes Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-booking event: When and where

The company conducted the pre-booking event on February 22 on Samsung Live, the company’s own live e-commerce platform. The event started at 6 pm and allowed customers to get their hands on the device of their choice.

Customers who pre-booked their smartphones were given some benefits as well as exclusive offers for a limited time period. As per the company, customers who had pre-booked the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra during the event or “till midnight on February 22” were given a Galaxy Watch 4 at a cost of Rs 2,999 instead of its actual cost of Rs 26,999.

Not only this but several other offers were also given to the customers who have pre-booked their Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra during this time.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost Rs 72,999 for the 8GB/128GB model to the customer in India. On the other hand, the 8GB/256GB model is priced at Rs 76,999. Both the models have three colour options -- Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green colours.

While talking about the S22 Plus the 8GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 84,999, and the 8GB/256GB model will cost users Rs 88,999.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 12GB/256GB model is priced at Rs 1,09,999, and the device is available in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colours. The 12GB/512GB model, which is available in Burgundy and Phantom Black, will cost a customer Rs 1,18,999.

Specifications

The S22 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen while the S22 Plus has a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen. The S22 is equipped with a smaller 3700 mAh battery whereas the latter has a larger 4500 mAh battery. Both the devices support 45W fast charging and wireless charging at 15W.

While talking about the camera, both the devices have the same camera array with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

Meanwhile, all the phones in the Samsung S22 series will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India. The top-end model, Samsung S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ screen with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen