Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Gets One UI 5.0; Check What's New Here

The brand-new One UI 5.0 upgrade for the Galaxy S22 Series has begun to be rolled out by tech giant Samsung. It should go without saying that the new version will bring many changes, including new tools, customizations, and other things. This happened after Samsung unveiled the brand-new One UI update's beta version.

Earlier, Samsung was expected to launch One UI which is based on Android 13 by the end of October. However, it may be possible that all the phones do not get the update at the same time on the go.

How Can I Get The New Update?

If you own a Galaxy S22 series phone, all you can do is check if there are any new software updates available. You can do this by going to settings, and searching for the software update option (if available, download and install it).

What Changes Will It Bring?

The recently announced One UI 5.0 will bring many impressive features, and changes which include tools, options, and customisations. Here are some of those:

1. Along with the new app icons, and illustrations, the users will get animation and transition effects on their phones. Adding on to that, the update will focus on minor changes to Android’s colour palette in order to make it contrast with the system’s UI.

2. The flagship owners will get an option to customise their lock screens, and wallpapers. Furthermore, there will be more widgets on offer.

3. After Apple, Samsung has also announced Optical Character Recognition to the gallery which will let users recognize text in the images and copy-paste them to the other apps using the clipboard.

4, Gestures, which enable users to swipe up with two fingers to open a split screen, are another addition to the update. By swiping with one finger from either corner of the screen to the centre, users will be able to go from full-screen to pop-up view.