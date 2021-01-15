The new series is now available for pre-bookings in India and can be prebooked at Samsung’s exclusive stores, Samsung E-shop as well as leading retail stores and online shopping platforms.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Technology giant Samsung on Friday launched its latest Galaxy S21 series and also revealed the prices for the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series includes three phones, namely, S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. The three new devices are launched as a successor to Samsung's S20 series, launched last year. The new series is now available for pre-bookings in India and can be prebooked at Samsung’s exclusive stores, Samsung E-shop as well as leading retail stores and online shopping platforms.

All the three devices, Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra are available for pre-booking in different RAM, storage and colour options. All those who will prebook the new Samsung S21 series phones will get an e-voucher of up to Rs 10,000 as well as a free Galaxy Smart Tag. People will also get the option of bundling a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 or the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds and a travel adapter at significantly discounted prices.

So as the much-awaited iPhone 12 series rival launched in the market, here are its India prices, specifications and other deals:

Samsung Galaxy S21 series Price in India and features:

1) The Samsung Galaxy S21 is launched at a base price of Rs 69,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top model with 256GB storage variant of S21 is available at Rs 73,999. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant is available in Phantom Violet, White, Pink and Grey colours, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is available in the same colours except for Pink trim. The Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch display and is powered by the new Exynos 2100 chip. The smartphone features a triple camera setup(64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel).

2) The Samsung Galaxy S21+ has been launched at a price of Rs 81,999 in India for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 85,999. Both variants of Samsung Galaxy S21+ are available in Phantom Violet, Silver and Black colour options. The S21+ comes with a 6.7-inch display and is also powered by the new Exynos 2100 chip. It features the same camera setup as S21.

3) The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is the flagship smartphone in the S21 series, will cost Rs 1,05,999 for 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 1,16,999. The first variant is available in Phantom Black and Silver colours while the second variant is available exclusively in Phantom Black. The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch display and features the same Exynos 2100 chip. The smartphone gets a 108-megapixel camera alongside a 12-megapixel camera and two 10-megapixel sensors, making it a quad camera setup. Samsung has also introduced the S-Pen in S21 Ultra making it the first phone in the Galaxy S series. Prior to it, only Samsung Galaxy Note Series comes with the S-Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series sale date and offers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro sale will take place in India from January 29, via Samsung.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, and other online channels. The devices will also available for purchase via offline retail stores.

The pre-order window is already open for these handsets. Those who pre-order the new Samsung flagship phone will get a Galaxy SmartTag for free as well as a Rs 10,000 Samsung Shop voucher.

The shop voucher is redeemable against a Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with a Travel Adapter. There is also a cashback offer of up to Rs 10,000 for HDFC Bank customers. Pre-order customers will get delivery starting January 25.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan