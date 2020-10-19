Samsung Galaxy S21: Samsung tech-geeks are working on to give its users a next-generation experience. S-series' new smartphone 'Samsung Galaxy S21' is all set to launch in India, read on to know its specifications.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Korean tech company Samsung is working on its special S-series new smartphone 'Samsung Galaxy S21'. Now the Samsung Galaxy A21 has been spotted on '91 mobiles' and it is expected to launch in India soon. According to the BGR report, Samsung's upcoming smartphone Galaxy S21 SM-G9910 with model number is listed on the 3C certification site. The users are eagerly waiting for the launch of this multi-featured and new generation 5g smartphone. Look at the specifications and features of this stunning smartphone revealed so far.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch and Price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to launch in early 2021. It will be launched in the global market with many RAM variants and color options. The starting price of this smartphone will be in the premium range. According to 91 mobles, the expected price of the finest model of this phone will be 74, 990. However, the makers have not revealed the official launch date and price so far.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Features and Specifications

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 is a new generation smartphone, so the makers have made sure to give 5g connectivity to its users.

2. The users will get a 4,000mAh battery and 25W charger with this smartphone (4500 maH Li-polymer battery).

3. Smartphone will have Octa-core processor (Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 chipset) with 12 GB RAM.

4. According to 91 mobiles, Samsung Galaxy S21 will have 6.4 inches Display (548 PPI, OLED).

5. The device is expected to have a triple-camera set up on its rear with a 16MP primary camera, a 64MP Telephoto camera, and a 12MP lens.

6. The device is expected to have wireless charging, Dual Sim support, Fingerprint sensor, Waterproof body, Gorilla Glass, 256 GB plus 1 TB expandable memory.

Posted By: Srishti Goel