New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: South Korean smartphone manufacturing giant Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India. The power-packed phone comes with the latest edition of its OneUI, with Android 12 as its platform. It features a 4,500 mAh battery which supports up to 25W fast charging. Furthermore, customers get a 6.4-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with a centered punch hole for the 32MP selfie cam.

Here's all you need to know about Samsung's latest value flagship.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a contour-cut design for the camera module, but this portion is built from plastic instead of metal. The back panel is also plastic but the display gets Gorilla Glass Victus for better scratch protection. You will find the power and volume buttons on the right, and the USB port and dual-SIM tray on the bottom. There's no headphone jack.

Camera

On the rear, it has the flagship-grade 12MP (UW) + 12MP (W) + 8MP (Tele) camera that captures bright and stunning pictures. The 32MP front camera boasts of capturing stunning eye-catching selfies.

Dimensions

The S21 FE 5G is fairly slim at 7.9mm and weighs 177g.

Storage and color

The phone is available in two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB, with the same 8GB of RAM in both. It comes in four colors - graphite, olive, lavender, and white.

Other features

Galaxy S21 FE 5G has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, Samsung Pay with NFC, and Wireless Dex mode. One drawback is that the SIM tray is not the hybrid type, which means you can't expand the internal storage.

Memory variants, price, and availability

As an introductory offer, customers can own an 8+128GB variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G at INR 49999 and an 8+256GB variant at INR 53999, including INR 5000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards. Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available starting January 11, 2022, on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals, and select retail stores.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha