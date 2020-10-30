New Delhi | Varun Sharma: Indian mobile market is very challenging and a major reason behind that is the strong competition between multiple brands. Samsung is one such brand which is known to produce one of the best android phones in the market.

Be it an affordable range or premium segment, Samsung has been fueling both the categories regularly with smartphones and they all have a consumer approach in them one way or another. Samsung S20 FE is a part of the segment which have all the features of a premium flagship phone but is not priced as one.

We have been using the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for the last couple of days and observed the features of the phone. The first thing that you will feel as soon as you hold the S20 FE in hand is how lightweight this phone is as it weighs just 190 gm which is a good thing for those who likes to use their phone aggressively for clicking selfies. This phone is also identical to the Galaxy S20 which comes with a metal frame but S20 FE is surprisingly not made up of glass back.

Another good thing about high-quality plastic back phones is that they are not easily breakable like other phones with a glass back. The back of the phone is less prone to scratches and smudges which will save users’ time from rubbing and cleaning it on frequent intervals.

The rounded back of the phone also makes it very comfortable to hold and if we talk about the measurement it's just 8.4mm thick. The non-slipping texture of the phone is another plus point. The screen borders are slim and the front camera is placed right at the top center of the screen and is noticeable and that's also because of the silver ring around the camera which captures your attention as soon as you look at it.

The power and volume buttons are placed on the left. 3.5mm audio socket is missing while the charging port is USM Type-C port. The sim card tray is placed on the top and can accommodate two Nano-sims or one Nano-SIM and a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display with 2400X1800-Pixel. Though it might not look that the screen is huge but as soon as you will start operating it, you will understand the playground this phone is offering to those who like big screens. Video watching is a treat on this phone as it is colourful and the screen gets very bright in direct sunlight. S20 FE also comes with a 120Hz refresh mode that you have to activate as it is not a default option.

The heart of the phone contains the Exynos 990 processor which is the same processor that powers the premium version of the S20 range i.e. the S20 Ultra. We didn't experience any lag while operating the phone, switching between the apps was very smooth we juggled between Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and various news apps and I must compliment the device because all this shuffle was happening with the blink of an eye. The phone we used had 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM. For those who like to double up their phones as a modern gaming console, they will be satisfied with the performance of S20 FE. We tried the Call of Duty on it and it was running smoothly at the default graphics quality settings.

Now comes the most important feature of this phone and that's makes the buy or not to buy decision for a lot of users these days, the Camera. The S20 FE comes with four cameras 3 at the rear and one as the front selfie camera. The rear camera includes a 12MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. The front camera is a 32 MP camera.

This camera will impress you for sure as it can go up to 30x zoom though it supports only optical zoom of up to 3x. As the company claims of going 'from the crowd to the front row' you can actually experience it, we clicked a few images using the zoom features and they turned out well.

With the 32MP selfies camera, you can be the star of your shot as you will enjoy more details in your photos and videos. The dark mode is good but it can't match the S20 Ultra night shots. S20 FE too comes with the single take feature through which you can capture multiple shots and can later choose the best one from it. The portrait mode is impressive and you can adjust the background blur intensity and background effects.

Samsung has also made sure that while clicking those multiple images and videos you don't fall short of the battery juice and for that reason, it is powered by a 4500mAh battery. The phone also comes with the Qi wireless charging with support for wireless power share (you can use a phone which supports power share to charge your phone) Wireless power share though is a slow way of charging but it comes handy under crisis conditions. The phone lasted over a day and a half with regular usage along with decent video consumption.

Brilliant camera, Faster Exynos 990 processor, 120 HZ display and a good battery backup of 4500mAh are among the few key highlights of this phone. There are very few ifs and buts for this phone among the one which we have reviewed in the last couple of months. To sum it up, for Rs 44,999 the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is a complete flagship phone which costs much lesser than the premium segment phones available in the market and if you are planning to buy or gift a phone in this price bracket then it should be part of your potential list.

The article has been written by Varun Sharma (Head, Social Media, Jagran New Media) and views expressed in the article are of the author and Jagran English does not take the responsibility of the views expressed here.

