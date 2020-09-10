The biggest highlight of Galaxy M51 is that the smartphone is coming with a monster battery of 7,000mAh which also supports the 25W fast charging.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk; Smartphone giant Samsung is all set to launch its brand new Android smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M51. The phone will be launched in India in a special launch event scheduled for 12 noon today. The launch comes days after the smartphone was unveiled to the world in Germany last month.

The continuous teases by Samsung have already created much hype about the Galaxy M51 in the market and tech-savvy people are looking forward to grabbing this battery monster.

The device unveiled in Germany had already given a sneak peek into its features and looks. The biggest highlight of Galaxy M51 is that the smartphone is coming with a monster battery of 7,000mAh which also supports the 25W fast charging. The phone also features a 64-megapixels quad-rear camera setup.

So ahead of its launch, here are the expected price, variants and specifications of Samsung Galaxy M51:

Samsung Galaxy M51 Expected Price:

While there is no official confirmation about the launching price of Galaxy M51 in India, the smartphone was launched at a price of EUR 360 in Europe, which roughly converts into Rs 30,000. The phone is also available on pre-order at the moment in Germany. The phone was launched with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and is available in black and white colours.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Expected specifications

The Galaxy M51 is equipped with a 6.7-inch ull HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, with a punch-hole selfie camera. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor -- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded using microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone runs on OneUI, based on Android 10.

Battery:

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by 7,000mAh battery which is India’s first smartphone with such a powerful battery backup. The phone also supports 25W Type C Fast Charger and Reverse Charging.

Camera:

The Galaxy M51 comes with a quad-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that brings with itself the promise of 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfie, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel camera.

Posted By: Talib Khan