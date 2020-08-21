Samsung had recently launched massive batteries in recent time, most so in the Galaxy M series. With the most recent Galaxy M31s coming up with 6,000 mAh battery, Galaxy M51 is simply being taken as a successor in battery enhancement segment.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Samsung under its Galaxy M-series, will now launch Galaxy M51, with its product page recently going live on Samsung’s Russia website. The reports have now come to the fore, suggesting a highly-powered 7,000 mAh battery.

Samsung had recently launched massive batteries in recent time, most so in the Galaxy M series. With the most recent Galaxy M31s coming up with 6,000 mAh battery, Galaxy M51 is simply being taken as a successor in battery enhancement segment.

Galaxy M51 Features and Specifications:

According to a MySmartPrice report, Galaxy M51 is likely to support 25W fast charging, while sporting a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Along with the 64-megapixel sensor, Galaxy M51 is also likely to feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The Seoul-based smartphone giant is likely to use its ISOCELL sensor for the Galaxy M51 with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

Another report in Geekbench states that Galaxy M51 is going to have a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor that will be paired up with 8GB of RAM for a powerful performance. The report suggests that the smartphone will be running on Android 10, as well as One UI on top of that.

Samsung was reportedly planning to launch Galaxy M51 in the month of June, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the production got delayed and continued to stay postponed till the recent weeks. The Seoul-based smartphone giant is now likely to launch the Galaxy M51 in the month of September.

According to various reports on a number of Technology portals, Galaxy M-series will be bracketed in the price range of Rs 30,000 in India, which is likely to be a competition to OnePlus’ recently launched, OnePlus Nord. The recently launched Galaxy M31s had a price tags starting at Rs 19,990.

