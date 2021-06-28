Samsung will start selling the smartphone on e-commerce platform Amazon.in as well as Samsung.com along with its major retail stores from 28 June onwards. For now, the company is offering instant cashback of Rs 1250 on ICICI credit cards.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Samsung’s Galaxy M32 smartphone will be out for sale on Amazon starting 12 in the noon today June 28. With basic Galaxy M32 variant priced at Rs 14,999, the smartphone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging, a 90 Hz refresh rate display and a 64 megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 20 megapixel front camera.

To grab the #GalaxyM32, check out the sale starting on 28th June, 12 noon. Get notified on Amazon: https://t.co/dSzVHaZGKo or Samsung online store: https://t.co/4RK06ZCzYx.

— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 27, 2021

Samsung Galaxy M32: variants available and pricing

Samsung Galaxy M32 is available variants, 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage. The 64 GB internal storage variant has been priced at Rs 14,999 whereas the 128 GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 16,999.

The smartphone will be available in black and light blue colour options.

Samsung will start selling the smartphone on e-commerce platform Amazon.in as well as Samsung.com along with its major retail stores from 28 June onwards. For now, the company is offering instant cashback of Rs 1250 on ICICI credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy M32: Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U AMOLED display which comes along with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. Samsung Galaxy M32 is powered by MediaTek Helio g80 chipset offering up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

When it comes to the camera, Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. In the front, it features a 20 Megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is also equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25 W fast charging. The company is putting it out focusing on the binge watching crowd requiring uninterrupted power on smartphone.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan