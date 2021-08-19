From August 25th onward, the M32 smartphone will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon and retail outlets as well.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is scheduled to launch on August 25 in India, two months after its 4G variant was launched in India which came with a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The 5G variant, however, will be equipped with 5,000 mAh battery as well as a quad rear camera setup and a selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V display and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will have a quad-rear camera setup along with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. There will be a 13-megapixel selfie camera in front.

Galaxy M32 5G will support 12 5G bands and will have two years of OS updates.

The design of the upcoming Galaxy M32 5G seems very similar to the Galaxy A32 5G as well and the specifications revealed by Amazon also match those of the Galaxy A32 5G. If it is actually a rebranded phone, the Galaxy M32 5G can be expected to feature an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.



It could also support 15W fast charging as well.



Earlier, a report in Geekbench had suggested that the smartphone is likely to be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC though it has not been confirmed by either Amazon or the Samsung itself. It is likely that the 6GB RAM model will be one of the configurations the phone is offered in. It is also rumoured that the Galaxy M32 5G will be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy A32 5G that was launched in the European market back in January of this year.

