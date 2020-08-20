Competition in the Smartphone market is rising day by day and consumers are spoilt with choices.

New Delhi | Varun Sharma: Competition in the Smartphone market is rising day by day and consumers are spoilt with choices. People want a full packed smartphone at an affordable price, and companies are doing everything they can to cut down the prices so that they capture the bigger pie of the smartphone market.

Samsung with its 'A' and 'M' series is hitting the right chords in this space. Late last month Samsung launched the Galaxy M31s which is a successor to the Galaxy M31 and this phone has managed to make a good impact in the budget smartphone segment.

Galaxy M31s boasts a big battery and an Infinity-O sharp display. Big battery phones are a hit among the millennials but there are other features too which they want in their smartphones so that they can press that buy button...so with price starting at Rs 20,499 will M31s be able to woo the consumer away? Let's find out.

Design and Display

The Galaxy M31s has 'Glasstic' back but this time the quality of the plastic sheet is much better and it does give a premium glass look. The metal finish on the side frames enhances the overall design. It comes in a gradient finish at the back and the one we tested was the Mirage Blue option, though it comes in the Mirage Black colour option too.

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch display which is good keeping in mind the mid-segment smartphones. The panel looks premium and it has crisp, bright & punchy colours.

For a change, the fingerprint scanner is on the right-hand side of the phone and I like it in comparison to the in-display fingerprint scanners as it is much more approachable and it is quite responsive to the touch. The phone is 9.3 mm thick and weighs 203 gm.

Camera panel at the back has a slightly raised rectangular quad-camera module and a punch-hole display on the front. It has a 3.5 mm audio port though to use it you have to buy or use your existing earphones as they are not part of the phone pack.

The super AMOLED screen has a punch hole at the top which is tiny and not really noticeable. The screen is responsive, bright and vivid and has good contrast level. Galaxy M31s supports always-on display mode which means it will show information and notification icons on the locked screen.

Camera & Battery

Galaxy M31s has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, 5 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP macro sensor, combined they form the quad-camera module on the rear side of the phone.

In daylight conditions, the camera takes decent pictures, especially with the ultra-wide sensor. The 'Single Shot' feature works effortlessly and captures frames in multiple formats and shows them all at one place which means you can select the best-clicked image and delete the rest if not required.

So that's an interesting camera feature which a lot of people will like and use it because at times it is tough to capture a good frame in a single shot. Images captured in the night mode might not impress you much thought it brightens up the frame without losing many details but the scene optimiser mode works well though sometimes it is little slow in recognizing few scenes.

Battery support on Galaxy M31s is something to flaunt as it is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery which can keep you using your phone for almost two days on regular usage. The phone refuels quickly too and for that thanks to the 25 W charger which comes in the box. It takes two hours to full charge from zero and hour of charging can give you a full day of juice to keep your phone running.

Performance

The Galaxy M31s is powered by Exynos 9611 system-on-chip and comes in two variants ie: 6GB+128GM or 8GB+128GB RAM and storage options.

The one we tested is 6GB+128GB version and the phone is good for all your day to day operations, work from home people can use their multiple apps without glitches and transformation between apps is decent.

The only issue comes when you go little heavy duty with this phone with things like video editing and gaming, that’s where you see it slight slowing down and for that company has launched the 8GB version so for people planning to use this phone for heavy-duty activities go for the 8GB version.

Conclusion

Here are a few things which are on the positive side of the phone:

Super AMOLED display, Huge battery with 25W fast charging, Single take, full-fledged pro mode and 4K recording support. The not so decent part includes the night mode camera, lagging while using heavy games and video editing.

So based on the comparison you can see the phone has more upside features in comparison to the downside but does it justify the 20,499 price tag, we will say yes but should you go ahead and press that buy button is something we will leave it up to you.

Posted By: Talib Khan