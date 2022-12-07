Samsung Galaxy M04 Launch Date Confirmed; Here's What To Expect

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its entry-level smartphone under the name of the M series. The Samsung Galaxy M04 will be unveiled on December 9 and will be available to purchase as per the Amazon listings. The phone is said to be priced under Rs 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Specifications:

According to a promo on the Amazon listing, the M04 is said to feature a 8GB RAM along with RAM Plus feature. In terms of design, the phone can be seen with a water drop notch display along with a plain back with a dual camera setup.

The phone was spotted at the geek bench with the Helio G35 chipset, but the official chipset remains a mystery for now. Adding on to that, there’s no official confirmation about the camera specifications, the OS it will be running on and the other specifications including battery, and fingerprint sensor.

The M-series of Samsung has always come up with huge battery sizes so you can expect the phone with a decent performance and a great standby time. On the other hand, we are still confused if the phone would run on Android 12 or the latest Android 13.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Price:

As per the reports floating around citing the Amazon listing, Samsung’s entry-level phone M04 could launch at a price of Rs 8,000 for its base trim. Notably, the phone will launch on December 9 on Amazon as it is the official partner of Samsung for this launch. The phone will come in black and green colours with 128GB of storage onboard.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G has been spotted on the Geek bench and it sparks the launch rumours. It is expected that the South Korean giant would launch it in global market including India by the first half of next year.