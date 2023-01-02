Samsung Galaxy F04 Confirmed To Launch On THIS Date, Details Inside

The Samsung entry-level phone which has already become the subject of leaks and rumours is now official. This came after the company has officially announced the launch date of its Galaxy F04 on January 4th, 2023.

The phone, like every other Samsung F series smartphone, will be offered to Flipkart customers. Notably, Flipkart has already developed the phone's landing page, which provides additional details about the Samsung Galaxy F04's specifications. The listings include that the phone will have a glossy finish on the rear, improved performance, faster multitasking, and more.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Specifications:

The entry-level Samsung Galaxy F04 which is going to be launched in India the day after tomorrow via Flipkart will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 5,000 mAh battery with no fast charging support (expected). The Samsung Galaxy F04 will launch in Jade Purple and Opal Green colour variants. The phone will run on Android 12 with the promise of future security updates. The phone will be offered with the RAM Plus option for the users.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy F04 is likely to feature a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary shooter along with a 2MP ultra-wide camera lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is set to feature a 5MP selfie camera with a water drop notch.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Price:

The South Korean giant has already teased the price hinting it will be priced around Rs7,000. This is listed on the landing page itself. The price will be revealed by the company during the launch on January 4th, 2023 at 12 noon. However, we expect the price to be Rs 7,499 for this entry-level phone.