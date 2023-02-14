Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Now Available For Pre-Order; Check Price, Offers And Specifications Here

SAMSUNG, a South Korean consumer electronics company, announced that the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is now available for pre-order. Samsung's new premium device is the flagship laptop and provides an unrivalled Samsung Galaxy ecosystem experience as well as high-performance computing in a tiny, light, and stylish design.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra was launched at the Unpacked event 2023 in San Francisco on February 1 along with the flagship Galaxy S23 smartphone series, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Book3 Pro 360 laptop.

"At Samsung, Ultra implies huge, bold, and outstanding in any category. That's why we're thrilled to be bringing the Ultra heritage to our PC family, enabling the seamless multi-device connectivity and ultra-high performance that users expect," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

"The Galaxy Book3 Ultra meets market expectations for an ultra-high-performance laptop, particularly for consumers interested in gaming and content creation, both of which necessitate tremendous performance," he further added.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra, the first Ultra edition in the Galaxy Book lineup, features the newest 13th Gen Intel CoreTM i9 processor and GPU powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4070. The laptop gets an adaptive refresh of up to 120 Hz with a 3K (2880x1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that is capable of producing a vibrant and seamless viewing experience with very fine detail. Additionally, Samsung has also claimed that Galaxy Book3 Ultra is remarkably thin and light compared to their other products.

What's New On Offer:

1. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra offers a seamless, connected experience as it reinvents the PC for the multi-device world.

2. By shooting high-quality content with the Galaxy S23 series and using specialised design tools on the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, customers are able to work and create effortlessly across their Samsung Galaxy devices.

3. Additionally, the Samsung Multi Control is compatible with Galaxy Book series devices introduced in 2021 or later and requires updated phones with One UI 5.1, tablets with One UI 4.1 or higher versions, and Samsung Settings v1.5 (Intel) or v3.3 (ARM).

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Price In India:

The 16-inch Graphite version of the Galaxy Book3 Ultra will include 1TB of storage and would cost Rs 281,990. On the purchase of the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, customers may receive bank cashback worth Rs 10,000. In addition, customers who purchase a Galaxy Book3 Ultra can receive an M8 Smart Monitor worth Rs 50,099 at a discounted price of Rs 1999 as part of special pre-book benefits.