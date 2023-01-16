Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specifications

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its mid-range phones Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in India with a standard refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a battery size of 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G Specifications:

The Galaxy A14 5G sports a 6.6-inch HD liquid crystal display (LCD) along with a refresh rate panel of 90 Hz. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor offered with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage (expandable via MicroSD card). The Galaxy A14 runs on the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out of the box. With this, the company offers four years of security and two major OS upgrades. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the phone features a 50MP main rear camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone gets a 13MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A23 5G has a 6.6-inch full HD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage (expandable via MicroSD card). A 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging powers the phone.

The phone's optics include a 50 MP primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The phone has an 8 MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G Price:

The Samsung Galaxy 14 5G is available in three variants: 4GB/64GB for Rs 16,499, 6GB/128GB for Rs 18,999, and 8GB/128GB for Rs 20,999.

The Galaxy A23 5G comes in two variants: 6GB/128GB for Rs 22,999 and 8GB/128GB for Rs 24,999.

Beginning on January 20, 2023, the phone will be offered at retail locations and on the company website.