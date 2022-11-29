Samsung Confirms Arrival Of S23 Series, To Launch Flagship Phones Next Year; Details

With the rumours and reports floating all around the internet about the global release of Samsung’s flagship S23 series, the tech giant has now announced the arrival by the first quarter of next year. The Samsung S23 series will launch in February 2023, at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

This came after the South Korea based tech-giant told a publication about the global launch of its latest smartphone series. According to the reports, the phone will be launched at an unpacked event that is going to be held in the USA. It is also expected that the company will launch the phones in India on the very same day.

According to the rumours floating around, the phone series would include three trims as its predecessor- Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. There have been many reports which claim that the new flagship series could feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. With the arrival of the S-Pen in the S22 series, it was also speculated that the new series could feature an S-Pen along with features like 100x zoom capability and a premium AMOLED display.

In addition, the phone might have a completely new rear panel design, complete with coloured bumps for the cameras. A dedicated ultra-wide angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a wide-angle lens can all be found on the phone's triple camera setup. On the other hand, the business can upgrade the lenses and sensors for the S23 Ultra quad camera.

The all-new series is set to run on Android 13 based on custom OneUI 5 skin and could be the fastest smartphone Samsung has ever produced. With many speculations around satellite connectivity, we believe this could be Samsung's next big thing.

In terms of price and availability, the phone could come at the same price at which the Samsung S22 series was introduced.