Samsung Begins Black Friday Sale; Check Best Deals, Discount And Cashback Offers Here

Black Friday refers to the days which come after the Thanksgiving holidays on which the retailers offer huge discounts on almost everything to kick start their Christmas sales. Earlier, it was followed in the USA only, but now many countries have started accepting the trend. With impressive discounts, this is said to be the best in-store shopping season.

Recently Samsung has announced the Black Friday sale in India which is starting today and will end by November 28. During the sale, potential buyers can enjoy heavy discounts on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV, Samsung refrigerators, washing machines, and smart things connectivity devices. The sale includes instant cashback, Shop App discounts, and more.

Here is the list of products that are on heavy discounts during the Samsung Black Friday Sale:

Samsung Galaxy S22:

The base trim of the current flagship series, Galaxy S22 will be available for Rs 60,000 with a Rs 6,999 discount. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and features a 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It also sports a battery pack of 3,700 mAh with the battery and supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the phone features a triple camera setup along with a punch-hole camera design on the front for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3:

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 will be available at a price less than Rs 60,000. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 888+ SoC. Phone sports a foldable display and a small display at the front for consuming notifications and messages.

In terms of optics, the phone features a dual camera with a 12 MP primary shooter and 12 MP ultrawide lens along with a 10 MP front camera. If you are looking for a folding screen, you can definitely use this chance.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G:

The fan edition phone which was launched for people who were looking for a versatile phone at an affordable price has now become even more affordable. During the black sale, everyone can buy this phone at a price of Rs 31,999.