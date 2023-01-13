Samsung Announces New Efficient SSD With Better Performance And Security | Details

The South Korean technology company, Samsung has unveiled its all-new high-performance solid-state drive (SSD) with improved computing and gaming performance for all the existing personal computers and laptops in the market. With this, Samsung has levelled up the game by providing a 1.6x faster sequential read speed and a 1.8x faster sequential write speed.

Additionally, compared to its predecessor, it offers up to 70 percent higher power efficiency per watt, which means that it can complete the same number of activities while using a lot less power.

Samsung in a blog post on Thursday stated that the "PM9C1a" is integrated with a new controller based on the tech giant's cutting-edge 5-nanometer (nm) process and its 7th-generation V-NAND technology.

The new M.2 form factor SSD will soon be offered in storage capacities of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB with the dimensions of 22mm x 30mm, 22mm x 42mm, 22mm x 80mm.

"Our new PM9C1a SSD will deliver a robust combination of superior performance, increased power efficiency, and increased security, which are the qualities that PC users value the most," said Yong Ho Song, executive vice president of Memory Solution Product & Development at Samsung Electronics.

“As we continue to drive innovation in the PC SSD arena, we are dedicated to producing storage that fits the varied and shifting market requirements,” he added.

Speaking of security, the newest product in the Samsung lineup boasts cutting-edge, potent security measures.

“The Trusted Computing Group (TCG), a global organisation that develops open standards for computing security, announced that the SSD supports the Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE) security standard,” the company said in its blog post.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also announced that it would be launching the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series along with the next generation galaxy books on February 1, 2023, at the Samsung Unpacked Event 2023.

(With agency inputs)