New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the upcoming festive season in India, Samsung has announced two special offers -– Big TV Festival and Home Like Never Before -- on its TVs and digital appliances. Besides these offers, the company is also offering finance schemes including cashback, assured gifts and EMI options that will be valid November 10, 2021.

Samsung Big TV Festival Offer:

The Big TV Festival offer will be valid on purchase of select 55-inch and above Neo QLED and QLED TVs, and 75-inch and above Crystal 4K UHD TVs, offering premium cinematic experience, immersive entertainment, enhance productivity and connectivity with loved ones.

With this offer, consumers can get complimentary Soundbar up to Rs 1.04 lakh on purchase of select TVs, upto 20 per cent cashback, easy EMIs starting Rs 1,990 and 3-year complete warranty on TVs and 10-year No screen burn-in warranty on select QLED TVs.

Home Like Never Before Offer:

The Home Like Never Before offer will be available on refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves and ACs. Under this offer, consumers can avail cashback upto 25 per cent, EMIs starting as low as Rs 990, complimentary Borosil kit on select Microwaves, 5-year comprehensive warranty, free installation on select ACs and extended warranty on multiple Samsung consumer electronics products.

"Festive season is a very important time of the year for consumers to upgrade their homes and for us to connect with them. Spending more time at home has transformed consumer preferences, leading to a rise in demand for big screen TVs that not only offer premium cinematic experience but also give their living space a distinctive edge. We have also seen a rise in demand for large capacity refrigerators, washing machines and microwaves. There is also a trend to buy second and third ACs for homes as all family members continue to work and study from home. We have brought back Big TV Festival and introduced Home Like Never Before offers to make celebrations even more special and memorable," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung’s Diverse Product Line-up



Samsung QLED Televisions

Samsung QLED TV breaks new ground for premium TVs and home entertainment, delivering beautiful design that is supported with the most advanced picture quality. Powered by Quantum Dot technology that optimizes the TV’s brightness levels and delivers brighter and deeper colors, to deliver the visual experience intended by creators. The QLED TVs also features Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) for unmatched cinematic experience at home. It also allows the users to take voice control one step further with the new Bixby and Alexa feature on One Remote Control allowing connections to all connected devices without additional connectors or complicated setups.

Samsung Spacemax Family Hu

SpaceMax Family Hub turns your kitchen into a connected living fun zone for the whole family. While the Home Control feature that works with the SmartThings ecosystem, allows users to control and monitor their connected appliances from the Family Hub screen, the Food Management feature lets one view what’s inside the fridge anytime, anywhere without opening the door. To ensure family fun never ends, Home Entertainment enables access to a seamless music experience with high quality speakers and lets you mirror your smartphone or TV to the Family Hub™ screen. To make family time more engaging, family members can integrate their schedules, share pictures and text messages by using The Family Connection feature on the refrigerator’s touchscreen. With Bluetooth, you will not miss any call even when you are cooking or baking in the kitchen. Samsung’s voice assistant Bixby recognizes individual voices and provides personalized information based on preferences.

Samsung Curd Maestro Refrigerators

The Curd Maestro range of refrigerators are part of Samsung’s ‘Make for India’ innovations, and are a result of the company’s deep understanding of Indian consumers’ needs over the years. These refrigerators address the pain points of daily curd making, and have been designed to revolutionize the conventional usage of a refrigerator, going beyond food preservation to food preparation. Curd Maestro™ makes healthy and hygienic curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions. Process of curd making in Samsung’s Curd Maestro™ Refrigerators is recommended by ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal.

Samsung Microwaves

Samsung has revolutionised Indian cooking with innovations in microwave ovens that have been made specifically for India. Consumers can now prepare Masala, Tadka and Sun-dry food, in addition to making Roti/ Naan and Curd in the new Microwave range.

Samsung Windfree ACs 3.0

Samsung’s Wind-Free 3.0 system uses 23,000 micro-holes to gently spread air evenly throughout the room, maintaining a comfortable level of coolness without any draft. Once the desired temperature is reached, the system disperses fresh air uniformly. The Wind-Free 3.0 enables users to control their ACs using the Bixby through Wi-Fi. The ACs allow the user to remotely control the functions and schedule operations along with live feedback. The AI auto-cooling automatically optimizes the cooling based on usage and living conditions. Moreover, welcome cooling uses Geo-fencing feature to automatically cool down your room based on the users’ location.

Samsung Washing Machines

Samsung Washing Machines, powered by digital inverter motors, consume less energy while producing minimal noise and vibration. Hygiene Steam feature ensures that garments are clean and sanitised. It improves the washing quality by releasing stream from the bottom of the drum. As a result, each garment inside the drum is completely soaked. Hygiene Steam removes dirt and up to 99.9 per cent of the bacteria.

