New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: After Apple and OnePlus, Samsung too has been accused of throttling the performance of certain apps in order to boost the performance of other apps. Reports have emerged claiming that Samsung Game Optimisation Service (GOS) app is affecting the performance of many Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The app comes pre-installed on Galaxy S22-series smartphones and improves the performance of gaming related applications.

However, the gaming performance improvement appears to be at the cost of limiting the performance of non-gaming applications.

As per a Twitter user who goes by the handle @GaryeonHan, the Game Optimisation Service (GOS) app limits the performance of over 10,000 applications which the user depicted elaboratively. The thread of tweets also mentions that the throttling affects third-party apps like Instagram, TikTok, Netflix, and others, but Samsung’s own applications like Bixby and Samsung Pay are unaffected.

Samsung employees are also criticizing this as bad behavior, referring to Volkswagen's Dieselgate. Accordingly, Samsung has launched an investigation, and there are rumors that Samsung's Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is also moving. — 한가련 (@GaryeonHan) March 2, 2022

While many applications were affected, the thread notes that benchmark apps were conveniently not affected by the limitations due to the GOS app. This includes apps like Geekbench and 3DMark, with which performance of other applications or smartphone performance in general is checked.

A report by XDA Developers stated that Samsung will give users 'an option to prioritise performance'. The report also points out that the GOS app “optimises CPU and GPU performance to prevent excessive heat during long game play.”

“In order to meet the needs of various customers recently, we plan to implement a SW update that provides a performance priority option in the game booster lab within the game launcher app as soon as possible,” Samsung was quoted as saying by XDA Developers.

Samsung is not the first brand which has been accused of throttling the performance of an application over others.

Apple had confirmed back in 2017 that the company was intentionally slowing down older iPhones to deal with battery issues and unexpected shutdowns. Top smartphone giant even paid $500 million to settle lawsuits in the US that had accused the brand about same.

OnePlus last year had admitted to throttling the performance of about 300 apps on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro including popular Google Chrome.

