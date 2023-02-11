'Rushed, Botched': Google Employees On Bard AI Announcement

GOOGLE employees have reportedly lambasted the company's leadership, specifically, CEO Sundar Pichai, for how it handled the release of its ChatGPT competitor "Bard" this week, calling the announcement "rushed", and "botched".

On the well-liked internal forum Memegen, employees criticised the Bard announcement, calling it "rushed," "botched," and "un-Googley,"reported CNBC. "Sundar, the Bard launch, and the layoffs were hastily, poorly, and narrowly planned. Please resume maintaining a long-term perspective," read a meme that featured an image of Pichai looking serious.

According to the report, the message received a large number of upvotes from employees. Another joke reads: "Rushing Bard to market in a panic justified the market's concern about us". Furthermore, people began pointing out on Twitter that an ad for Bard included a false description of a telescope used to take the first images of a planet outside our solar system, according to the newspaper.

"Unfortunately, a simple Google search would reveal that JWST did not "capture the very first photo of a planet outside of our own solar system," a user tweeted. Microsoft revealed its new Bing-powered by "next-generation" ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) earlier this week, as well as an update to its Edge browser with additional AI features.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has signed a multi-billion dollar deal with the San Francisco based Open AI which is the developer of ChatGPT. The company has already integrated itself into the Bing search engine and plans to integrate it into the Outlook email service, Word and Powerpoint.

The ChatGPT is a chatbot developed by OpenAI and is trained to make human-like conversations. The chatbot made its debut in November and has recorded over a million users within a week of launch. It can write articles, essays, codes, and even pickup lines and can work on advanced queries made by the users.

The ChatGPT is based on OpenAI's GPT-3 language model with advanced techniques.

(With IANS inputs)