Revamped Media Editor, New Set Of Emojis: Telegram Adds THESE New Tools For Its Users In Fresh Update

THE instant messaging platform Telegram is now smarter as the company has added a new set of tools for users worldwide. With the most recent update to the encrypted messaging service, the platform now includes a completely new media editor with a tonne of new tools for enhancing or hiding specific elements of a user's images and videos.

According to a blog update, the platform is introducing a new blur tool that allows users to block out specific areas of a photo or video, according to The Verge, an American technology news website.

This new tool can be used by users to hide confidential information or obscure the faces of onlookers who are visible in the background. Telegram claims that in order to make the blurred portion of a photo blend in, a user can use the eyedropper tool to match the blur brush's colour to the background.

When text is added to images or videos in Telegram, users now have the option to change the text's size, font, and background, just like with video editing tools. By tapping the "plus" icon in the editor, Telegram reportedly also made it possible to quickly add shapes like rectangles, circles, arrows, stars, and chat bubbles. A "spoiler effect" that transforms an image or video into a "shimmering layer" that hides its contents until the recipient taps it is also available to users.

The most recent update to Telegram includes new image editing tools as well as storage options that let you exclude particular chats while automatically deleting cached data in private chats, groups, and channels after a set period of time. The option for group administrators to hide their member lists, newly animated and interactive emoji, and settings that let you select profile pictures for contacts that only you will see are some minor additional features.

In short, Telegram has rolled out plenty of new features as its competitor WhatsApp but stands out in terms of better improvements. With the new update, the platform has added hidden features, zero storage usage, drawing tools, emojis, hide group members, and new emoji for its premium users.

(With ANI Inputs)