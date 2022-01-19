New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Chinese mobile manufacturing firm Xiaomi has finally announced the global launch date for Redmi Note 11 series. The Redmi Note 11 series will be launched on January 26th in the Global markets. Redmi launched three 5G Redmi Note 11 devices in China, including Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus.

The launch event will take place on Wednesday (January 26) at 5:30 PM IST and will be live-streamed on the company's social media handles and on their official YouTube channel. Taking to Twitter, the company confirmed the launch date.

"This year, our RedmiNote11Series is ready to RiseToTheChallenge!" Xiaomi tweeted

"Join us to witness the launch of this legend on January 26th at 20:00 (GMT+8)!" The brand added.

The new Redmi Note series models will be different from the Redmi Note 11 lineup launched in China last year. Redmi Note 11 series can be offered in the global market with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Whereas in China, the series has been introduced with MediaTek SoCs. It is also expected that the new model is going to be an upgraded model of the Redmi Note 10 phone.

Features and specifications of Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Dimesity 810 5G and has up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The Redmi Note 11 comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera for taking selfies. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Recently, Xiaomi has introduced, Redmi Note 11 5G as Redmi Note 11T 5G. Similarly, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ smartphones have also been introduced in the country as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen