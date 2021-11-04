New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The much-awaited Reliance's budget-friendly smartphone JioPhone Next is all set to go on sale from Today. The smartphone is a combined venture of Jio and Google in India and can be purchased with a down payment of Rs 1,999. The JioPhone Next will run on Pragati OS, which is the first operating system designed keeping the focus on the Indian market.



Plans offered with JioPhone Next



First Plan: Under the plan, the JioPhone Next can be bought at an 18-month no-cost EMI of Rs 350. The plan also offers a no-cost EMI of Rs 300 for 24 months. The buyer will also get 5 GB of data and 100 minutes of talk time every month.



Second Plan: Under the plan, you can purchase the JioPhone Next at an 18-month no-cost EMI of Rs 500. Apart from that, this plan also gives users the option to buy the smartphone at a no-cost EMI of Rs. 450 for 24 months. The company will give its users 1.5 GB of data per day and an unlimited calling facility.



Third Plan: Under this plan, you can buy the JioPhone Next at a no-cost EMI of Rs 550 for 18 months and a no-cost EMI of Rs 500 for 24 months.



Fourth Plan: The plan offers a no-cost EMI of Rs 600 for 18 months. People can also purchase the phone at a 24-month no-cost EMI of Rs 550. Users can avail of the benefit of 2.5GB of data per day and an unlimited calling facility.



Specifications of JioPhone Next:



The JioPhone Next smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display and has corning gorilla glass 3. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 215 processor and has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The internal storage of the phone can be increased with the help of a micro SD card.



JioPhone Next comes with a 13 MP main camera and 8 MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone will run on the all-new Pragati OS, which is a new Android-based software that will focus on the Indian market. Apart from that, the smartphone also has features like Night Mode and Face Filter. The JioPhone Next has decent battery backup and is equipped with a 3,500 mAh battery.



Connectivity:



For connectivity, the phone has features such as 4G LTE, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, and a micro USB port.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen