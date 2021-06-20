Reliance 5G smartphone is likely to be cheaper than 5G smartphones. Not just that, but it is also expected to be priced lower than currently affordable 4G smartphones.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited will host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, June 24. The Oil-Technology conglomerate is likely to make major announcements in the event including the launch of an affordable Jio 5G smartphone.

How affordable will be Jio 5G smartphone?

The Reliance 5G smartphone is likely to be cheaper than 5G smartphones. Not just that, but the Reliance 5G smartphone is also expected to be priced lower than currently affordable 4G smartphones.

Reliance tied up with Google to develop Jio 5G smartphone

Reliance has developed the new Jio 5G smartphone in partnership with Google. Alphabet-owned tech giant has 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Jio with an investment topping above Rs 33,000 crore. According to a report in Livemint, Google is expected to build customised Android-based software for the new Jio smartphone.

Jio 5G smartphone: What to expect?

The initial reports related to the release of Jio 5G smartphone have suggested that Jio is likely to introduce its own Operating System for the smartphones namely Jio Operating System or JioOS. The Operating System, reportedly built by Google will be lighter than Andoid One version, an Operating System version for entry-level android smartphones.

However, given the coronavirus-related restrictions in India and many parts of the world, both Google and Reliance reportedly faced supply-chain related issues. Due to this, there will be limited number of Jio 5G smartphones that will be available in the initial few weeks after its launch.

Reliance is also expected to unveil its new affordable Jio laptop during its annual event, leaked to be named Jio book. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, the device is likely to feature LTE connectivity.

Reliance Jio to lead India’s 5G-future?

Reliance Jio is currently conducting trials for its 5G network, with its first 5G trial already launched in Gurugram’s Cyber Hub. In their Annual General Meet, Ambani’s are likely to announce the official arrival of bringing 5G into the country.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma