Reliance Jio Unveils Its First-Ever Laptop For Govt Officials; Launch For Everyone Soon

Jio has launched its first ever laptop at Rs 19,500 for government officials. It is currently available on Government E-Marketplace and is expected to launch soon for everyone.

By Ashish Singh
Wed, 05 Oct 2022 12:31 PM IST
Minute Read
Jio has launched its first laptop that is affordable too. Jio has been working on its Jio Book for a while now. However, it is not available for everyone as of now. The Jio laptop is available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which makes it clear that it is only available for government employees as of now.

However, the company has not released any statement about when it will be available for everyone. The Jio Book was clearly showcased in the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress event which indicates that the laptop will soon be available for everyone.

Specifications and Price:

The laptop is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor and has its own operating system. It has 2GB LPDDR4X RAM which is paired with 32GB eMMC storage.

Talking about the display, it has an 11.6-inch HD LED-backlit anti-glare display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels. There are multiple ports on offer by Jio, it includes USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, and an HDMI port, however, no USB Type-C port is there. But, it has a MicroSD card slot available.

Wi-Fi 802.11ac technology supports wireless connections in the laptop. It also has Bluetooth version 5.2 and 4G mobile broadband connectivity. It also has built-in dual internal speakers and dual microphones. It has a standard-size keyboard and a touchpad with multi-gesture support.

Notably, Jio has provided this laptop with a battery capacity of 55.1-60Ah with a backup of up to 8 hours. The device has a one-year standard warranty and weighs around 1.2 kilograms.

Jio has tried to make its first laptop affordable and hence they have priced it at Rs 19,500 and it is expected that it will be available for everyone at the same price.

As per the reports, It is expected that Jio may launch this laptop for everyone during the Diwali week.

