Reliance Jio True 5G Now Available In Odisha; List Of Cities Which Now Has 5G Services

Reliance Jio, the popular telecom operator, launched its 5G services in Odisha on Thursday, beginning in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Jio, the telecom operator, has been phasing out its services in this manner.

The event was attended by Union Ministers of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship. Jio said the launch was timed perfectly as the city prepares to host the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup later this month.

"The temple city of Bhubaneswar and the silver city of Cuttack will be the first cities to receive Jio True 5G services beginning today," said Reliance Jio in a statement.

Jio created a special True 5G experience zone and showcased the immersive advantages of 5G at an event in the state's capital city of Bhubaneswar.

According to a Jio spokesperson quoted in the press release, the Jio 5G network will spread quickly throughout the state, covering the cities of Rourkela, Berhampur, Puri, Sambalpur, and Balasore by February 2023 before eventually covering all tehsils and talukas by December 2023.

"We are grateful for all of the love that Jio has received in Odisha. Jio controls more than two-thirds of the data market. Jio is used by two out of every three smartphone users in Odisha. Because of the transformative power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can provide, Jio engineers are working around the clock to bring True-5G to every person in Odisha," according to the spokesperson's statement.

Reliance Jio recently began offering 5G services in Andhra Pradesh, with initial service areas including Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur. Reliance Jio added that a $756 million investment was needed for this most recent launch in Andhra Pradesh.

With this, Reliance Jio is now offering its 5G services in over 50 Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nathdwara, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

