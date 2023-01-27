Reliance Jio True 5G Expanded To Five More Northeastern Cities; Check Here If You Can Use It Too

Reliance Jio, the renowned telecom operator that has been continually working on building its independent 5G network across the country, has announced that it has added six states in the Northeast region to the list of 5G enabled cities. Jio also said that it has done so by connecting its True 5G network to seven cities: Shillong, Imphal, Aizawl, Agartala, Itanagar, Kohima, and Dimapur.

Interestingly, the company has managed to expand over 191 cities within four months of its beta launch. "Jio True 5G services will be available in every town and taluka of the Northeastern states by December 2023," the company said in a statement.

The company announced that starting tomorrow, Jio customers in seven cities across six states—Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar), Manipur (Imphal), Meghalaya (Shillong), Mizoram (Aizawl), Nagaland (Kohima and Dimapur), and Tripura (Agartala) would be able to take advantage of the Jio Welcome Offer, which entitles them to unlimited data at speeds of up to 1 Gbps without paying extra.

With its wireless network, healthcare has the potential to save lives in dire situations even in the most remote and remote locations, according to Jio.

In a statement, the company claimed that ground-breaking solutions, including the Jio Community Clinic medical kit and augmented reality-virtual reality (AR-VR)-based healthcare solutions, can improve the quality of healthcare in urban India and help spread quality healthcare infrastructure in the country's most remote regions.

"Jio is pleased to announce the immediate availability of True 5G services in all six Northeast Circle states. With its dependable wireless network, this cutting-edge technology will provide enormous benefits to the people of the Northeast," said a Jio Spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, the network would also benefit a number of industries, including those related to gambling, automation, e-governance, IT, SMEs, and many more.

(With agency inputs)