Reliance Jio True 5G Available In 34 More Cities; 5G Services Now Expanded To 225 Cities

The True 5G services of Reliance Jio have been made available in 34 additional Indian cities spread over 13 different states. There are 225 people in all.. The total count reaches to 225.

By Ashish Singh
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 05:08 PM IST
Reliance Jio True 5G is now available in 34 more cities. (Image-Twitter)

Reliance Jio, India's most popular telecom operator, has announced the expansion of True 5G services to 34 new cities across 13 states. With this, the total number of cities where Jio True 5G is available has risen to 225. Recently, the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio announced that it has expanded its services in the six northeastern states including Shillong, Imphal, Aizawl, Agartala, Itanagar, Kohima, and Dimapur.

A statement from the company to media read, "Jio subscribers in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today”.

With this, the company has also stated that it has attained this level in a little under 120 days from the commencement of its Beta Trial.

According to the company, six cities of Andhra Pradesh including Ananthapuramu, Bhimavaram, Chirala, Guntakal, Nandyal, Tenali, three cities of Assam namely Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Gaya of Bihar, two cities of Chhattisgarh including Ambikapur, Dhamtari, two cities of Maharashtra including Jalgaon, Latur, two cities of Odisha including Balangir, Nalco, two of Punjab including Jalandhar and Phagwara, Ajmer of Rajasthan will be the next which will be receiving the 5G services as a part of the expansion.

Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Karur, Kumbakonam, Nagercoil, Thanjavur, and Tiruvannamalai are among the other cities where 5G has been introduced. Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, and Ramagundam in Telangana will also get 5G services. Additionally, services were started in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

"We are very pleased to introduce Jio True 5G services in 34 more cities, bringing the total to 225. In less than 120 days after the Beta Trial launch, Jio has reached this milestone and is on track to have the entire country connected to the revolutionary Jio True 5G services by December 2023," added the spokesperson.

The statement went on to say that this is the largest 5G network rollout in the history of the planet and that 2023 will be a great year for India as the entire nation would benefit from the breakthrough True 5G technology made possible by Jio's first-rate network infrastructure.

(With agency inputs)

