JioBook is likely to come at a very reasonable price, just like the company earlier launched its phone at a cheap price. These laptops will also be low-cost, check details inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: After launching the low-cost Jio Smartphone in the year 2018, it is now reported that the telecommunication company Reliance Jio is now working on a new project of launching low-cost laptops in the Indian market, that is likely to be called JioBook. It is reported that this JioBook will have some amazing specifications, and it will also run on Android OS. Not only this, but it is also speculated that this laptop could also feature Jio apps in it, which will include apps like JioStore, JioMeet, and JioPages in it.

According to the report of XDA, this laptop will have cellular connectivity to Reliance Jio's 4G network, and could also have a built-in 4G LTE modem in it. Not only this, but it will also have Snapdragon 665 processor.

To be noted, it is reported that the Jio company has joined hands with a China-based company Bluebank communication technology that will help the telecommunication company to develop the product. The china based Bluebank company is an engineering company that develops software and mobile devices.

The report further added that this laptop could have a display of 1366×768 resolution, and it will also have a mini HDMI connector for video output.

It is also reported that the JioBook will come at a very reasonable price, just like the company earlier launched its phone at a cheap price. These laptops will also be low-cost.

Talking about Jio Phones, it was launched in the year 2018, and it was available at the price of Rs 2,999 only. This phone had features like a 2.4-inch display with a 4,000 mAh battery. Not only this, but this phone also offered 512 RAM and 4 GB ROM that was expandable up to 128 GB with the support of an SD card.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma