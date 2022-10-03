Reliance Jio Set To Release 4G-Enabled Low-Cost Laptop; Check Expected Prices Here

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is all set to launch a 4G-enabled budget laptop with an expected price of Rs. 15,000 in the Indian market. It will have a 4G sim card embedded in it, aiming to make it a success as the JioPhone. The plan is to capture India's price-sensitive market, according to a report by Reuters.

Recently, The company has collaborated with the global tech giants Qualcomm and Microsoft for the Jio Book, with the former powering its computing chips from Arm Ltd, and the Windows OS maker providing support for some apps.

The laptop will mainly be at one’s disposal within the next three months. But mainly it is developed for enterprise customers such as schools and government organizations and will be available from this month only, just like the JioPhone, the 5G version.

“This will be as big as the JioPhone,” a source told Reuters. Adding on to that, it also added “ The JioBook will be produced locally by contract manufacturer Flex with Jio aiming to sell hundreds of thousands of units by March,” it added.

IDC stated the entire PC marketplace within the country touched 14.8 million devices in 2021. Of this, the pocketbook class became the quantity motive force with shipments accomplishing 11.6 million devices whilst the computing device class, which noticed a steep decline in 2020, controlled healing by 30% last year. The market is led by HP, Dell, and Lenovo as per the reports.

Counterpoint analyst Tarun Pathak says the JioBook launch will expand the overall addressable laptop market segment by at least 15%.

According to the speculations, the laptop will have its own Jio Operating System, through which users can do their day-to-day tasks. Adding on to that, it can also have a JioStore which will help the user download all the apps.