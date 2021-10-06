New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The country's leading telecom company Reliance Jio's server is reportedly down in different parts of India hampering its calling and internet services for users. Several Jio users took to their Twitter handle on Wednesday and complained about facing issues with their mobile network as they were unable to make calls or use mobile data.

According to the complaints raised by Jio users on Twitter, the server issue has impacted the Jio network for users living in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Lucknow, Gwalior, Indore, Raipur, Nashik, and several other cities.

According to Downdetector -- a website that analyses issues and outages with all kinds of services -- a sharp spike has been reported in complaints around 11 am. As per complaints, users are facing disruptions in the Reliance Jio cellular network. After which a lot of Jio users started posting screenshots showing “no service” for the past two hours. Apart from that, some users also reported that Jio’s broadband connection is also down.

The reason behind the massive outage is not clear yet and more updates are awaited from the company's end. This news comes just one day after, the social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram hit a massive outage that lasted over six hours.

Reliance Jio's official customer support handle, @JioCare, is filled with thousands of complaints from users' end and so far 4,000 people have expressed their concern over the issue. The generic response the Jio card handle is providing is, "We regret the inconvenience caused to you. You may face intermittent problems with internet services and make or receiving calls/SMS. This is temporary & our teams are working on the same to resolve it as soon as possible."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen