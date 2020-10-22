In addition to this, the JioPages also supports eight Indian languages including, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In line with the 'vocal for local' approach, Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched its made-in-India web browser, named 'JioPages', which will boost its digital presence further. The Reliance Jio has said that the JioPages web browser was made while keeping the data privacy at the core of it and gives full control to the users over their information.

The new made-in-India browser, JioPages, is built on the powerful Chromium Blink engine and is touted to provide enhanced browsing experience, webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support and encrypted connections. In addition to this, the JioPages also supports eight Indian languages including, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

According to Reliance, the JioPages is available for Android smartphones and can be downloaded via Google Play Store. However, Reliance Jio is yet to share more details about the availability of the browser for iOS devices.

Here are some key features of JioPages browser:

Personalised Home Screen

Users can set up any of existing search engines, including Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo as their default search engine. An option of pinning the favourite websites on the home screen has also been given in the JioPages, for quick and easy access.

Set up your own theme

JioPages users can choose their favourite theme from a variety of colourful background themes available in the settings of the browser. You can also put the browser on the 'dark mode' for an eye-friendly experience.

Personalised Content

The Reliance JioPages will provide a customised content feed to suit the preference of the user in terms of language, topics, and region. It also sends you notifications on topics which either important or relevant to your search history.

Informative Cards

JioPages also has informative cards, which provide key numbers, trends and headlines for a particular topic and displays them as a banner on the screen when you open the app.

Regional Content in 8 Indian languages

JioPages supports eight Indian languages which include, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. Users can also customise their content feed as per their preferred state. When you select a particular state, popular sites of the state start appearing on the screen.

Upgraded Download Manager

The browser automatically categorises downloads according to the file type, i.e. Image, Video, Document or Pages, making it easier for the users to manage their downloaded files.

Incognito Mode

JioPages provides its users with an option of setting a four-digit security PIN or fingerprint as an access code to the Incognito mode.

Ad Blocker

The browser blocks unsolicited ads and popups to provide the user with a seamless browsing experience.

