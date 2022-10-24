Reliance Jio Begins 'Beta Trials' Of 5G Services In Chennai; Everything You Need To Know

Reliance Jio has started the ‘Beta Testing’ of 5G services in Chennai after starting it in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. People in Chennai who have a Jio connection can now use the True 5G services (on compatible devices). Jio is planning to launch its services apart from these cities as well. Reliance Jio is aiming to deliver its 5G services to every town, every taluka, and tehsil of the country by latest December 2023.

In order to give invited consumers the chance to ‘try true 5G services and submit service and user-experience feedback,’ the services are currently being pushed out as part of Jio's True 5G Welcome Offer. Invited as a part of the Jio Welcome Offer, consumers will automatically receive an upgrade to Jio genuine 5G service without having to switch to a new Jio SIM or 5G device.

Users can get limitless 5G broadband at a speed of up to 1 Gbps from Jio. Jio 5G will effectively be accessible on users, current 4G subscriptions as there are currently no plans or pricing in place. The telecom operator states that further cities will be added to the list "gradually as cities keep getting ready" and that it will continue to offer the beta trial until a city's network coverage is "basically complete to deliver the best coverage and user experience to every customer."

Notably, Jio has started offering 5G services in Nathdwara, Rajasthan with the help of Wi-Fi hotspots. The main aim is to make the network feasible in all public locations such as educational institutes, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, and commercial hubs for better productivity.

Akash M. Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, announced in a statement that "today, we have powered the first true 5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji," adding that "with this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services."