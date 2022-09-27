Reliance Jio 5G Smartphones Likely To Cost Less Than Rs 12,000; Check Leaked Details

Reliance Jio launched 5G services in India a few days back and revealed that the telecom services would be rolling out in select metro cities of the nation by Diwali this year. During the RIL's AGM, Mukesh Ambani had hinted about developing Jio 5G smartphones with Google, however, the official announcement of the same is yet awaited. Now, according to a report by Counterpoint Research, JioPhone 5G would be one of the most affordable 5G-enabled smartphones in India.

According to the same report, the 5G-enabled Jio smartphone can be priced between ₹8000 and ₹12,000. The smartphones would be rolled out by Jio soon after they roll out the 5G services in metros.

As per several leaks on specifications of Jio 5G smartphones, the phone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ quality. The panel is said to support the industry-standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset along with 4GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It is expected that the phone will run on a Google Android 11 operating system.

Meanwhile, talking about its camera, then according to leaks, it is expected that Jio 5G smartphone will have a 13MP+2MP rear dual camera setup. Its front panel is expected to have an 8-megapixel camera. It might have a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging support.

The above report further states that the new 5G smartphone will attract hundreds of millions of 4G network users to switch to better and fas 5G networks. However, it has been reported that the 5G plans might be more expensive than the 4G plans. There can be an increase of 20 per cent in the cost of the two telecom services.