Reliance Jio 5G Package: First-Ever 5G Tariffs Launched For Indian Users; Full Details Inside

THE WELL-known Jio, which is owned by Reliance, has unveiled its first-ever 5G add-on data package for customers. Users have not yet had to pay anything more than the 4G premium to enjoy 5G services. The recently released package offers 6GB of data, after which speeds would drop to 64kbps, and it has the same validity as your current plan. The data pack costs Rs 61 and is compatible with the prepaid plans priced at Rs 119, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 199, and Rs 209.

This means that Jio has not launched a dedicated 5G plan, it has just listed add-on packs that will provide users 10 times faster 5G network.

Meanwhile, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, and Ahmednagar are among the ten cities in which the telecom network has begun offering 5G services recently. With the most recent launch, Jio 5G is now available in 88 cities overall. By December 2023, Jio intends to deploy standalone 5G over the entire nation.

The telecom companies Airtel and Jio are currently offering 5G services to their subscribers in a small number of cities and are expanding in a phased manner. The main distinction between Jio True 5G and Airtel 5G Plus is that Jio employs a standalone 5G network, whereas Airtel uses a non-standalone 5G network that includes 4G components and gives slower download speeds and higher latency.

The 5G plans, however, will only be accessible in the cities where Jio 5G is now offered. Here is a timeline showing the dates that Jio True 5G was introduced in each city, in case you're wondering whether it's accessible in your area:

Oct 4, 2022: Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata

Oct 22, 2022: Nathdwara, Chennai

Nov 10, 2022: Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Nov 11, 2022: Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

Nov 23, 2022: Pune

Nov 25, 2022: 33-districts of Gujarat

Dec 14, 2022: Ujjain temples

Dec 20, 2022: Kochi, Guruvayur temple

Dec 26, 2022: Tirumala, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur,

Dec 28, 2022: Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi

Dec 29, 2022: Bhopal, Indore

Jan 5, 2023: Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack

Jan 6, 2023: Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Siliguri

Jan 7, 2023: Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur