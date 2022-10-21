Reliance Begins Sale Of Its Laptop 'JioBook' For Everyone; Check Price, Specifications Here

Reliance Jio Book which was earlier available on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) only for government officials soon after its launch, is now available for everyone. This came after Reliance launched its first-ever laptop in the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress this year.

The JioBook which was introduced as an entry-level laptop aims to be an affordable option for those who just have a basic requirement of reading, writing, and day-to-day work. Talking about the price, the device is listed on the Reliance Digital website at a price of Rs 15,799. There are multiple offers and discounts available which can be used to buy the laptop at a lesser price. Axis Bank and Kotak Bank credit and debit cardholders can get instant discounts of up to 10%. Yes Bank credit card holders also get a 10% discount.

JioBook Specifications:

The all-new JioBook gets an 11.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and runs on its own operating system developed by reliance in collaboration with Microsoft. The laptop features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor along with 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB).

Talking about the connectivity, it gets USB 2.0, USB 3.0 port along with an HDMI port. However, it does not have a USB Type-C port but gets a MicroSD card slot. It also gets Wi-Fi 802.11ac to support wireless connections in the laptop along with 4G connectivity options.

Equipped with a full-size keyboard and touchpad that supports multi-gestures. In particular, Jio has equipped this laptop with its 55.1-60Ah battery capacity with up to 8 hours of backup time. The device comes with its standard one-year warranty and weighs around 1.2 kilograms.