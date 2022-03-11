New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme launched two new smartphones on Thursday in India -- the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE. The company has launched these two smartphones within a month of introducing the Realme 9 pro lineup. While talking about pricing, then the Realme 95 is more pocket-friendly as compared to Realme9 5GSE, and the high-end model Realme9 Pro Plus.

Realme 9 5G price and offers

While talking about the price of the smartphone then, the starting price of the 4GB + 64GB model is Rs 14,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,499. The company offers the smartphone in two colour variants -- Meteor Black and Stargaze White.

Customers can avail an introductory discount of up to Rs 2000 on purchasing the smartphone from ICICI Bank and SBI Bank Credit card. Customers can grab their hands on the smartphone on the e-commerce site Flipkart. People can also purchase from Realme’s official website and offline partner stores. The smartphone will go on sale in India from March 14.

Realme 9 5G Specs

Realme 9 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display offering a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensioty 810 chipset and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Realme 9 5 Gruns on the Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. While talking about the camera then, the smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera and has a 48MP primary shooter. The smartphone has a 16 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and also supports 18W charging.

Realme 9 5G SE Specs

Realme 9 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display offering a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Further, the device also supports 30W fast charging.

Realme 9 5G SE Price

While talking about the price, then the base variant of the smartphone 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 19,999. On the other hand, the 8GB + 128GB variant of Realme 9 5G SE will price a customer Rs 22,999. The smartphone comes in two colour variants -- Starry Glow and Azure Glow colour variants.

