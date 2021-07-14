If you want to save your mobile data while using whatsApp's audio and video call, then this article is for you. Follow these simple 4 steps and save your precious data.

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp has become an essential social media platform for people living across the world. People can connect to their loved ones just through a single touch. The app not only helps the users to share messages but also gives them the option to send media files such as photos, videos, GIFs, etc. The era of smartphones with the facility of the internet has made our lives easier and has saved a lot of time. WhatsApp also provides audio calling as well as video calling.

If you are using these features through your mobile data then there are chances that your data may deplete fast. If you want to save your mobile data, then this article is for you. Follow these simple 4 steps and save your precious data.

Step 1: To save mobile data, first open the app on your phone

Step 2: On the upper right corner you will find three dots, click on it and go to the setting section

Step3: After going to the setting section, you will see the option of Storage and Data, click on it

Step 4: Here you will find the option of equipped data, turn it on

This is how you will be able to save your data while using the app. However, to enable this feature, one should have the latest version of WhatsApp 2.21.12.21 installed on his/her smartphone.



Meanwhile, WhatsApp had released a feature called Mute Video for its users a long time ago. Through this users can easily mute the video before sending it. The receiver will not be able to hear any sound in the background.

On the other hand, the company earlier rolled out the feature of ‘Disappearing Messages'. The specialty of this feature is that after it is activated; messages, photos, and videos sent on WhatsApp are automatically deleted after a week. Users do not have to delete messages, photos, or videos by themselves.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen