Redmi Watch 3, Band 2 And Buds 4 Launched By Xiaomi; Check Details Inside

Redmi Watch 3, Redmi Band 2, and Redmi Buds 4 Lite are unveiled during an event that held in China. (Image-Unsplash)

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has yet again impressed its audience by introducing the all-new Redmi K60 series, along with three new generation smart wearables named Redmi Watch 3, Redmi Band 2, and Redmi Buds 4 Lite true wireless stereo earbuds in an event held in China.

Redmi Watch 3 Specifications:

Xiaomi has introduced its new generation mid-range Redmi Watch 3 that sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED square-shaped display along with a refresh rate panel of 60 Hz and a standard Always-On display. Just like its predecessor, the Redmi Watch 3 features a physical button at the right side of the display.

Speaking of the features, the smartwatch seems to be a standard option with the availability of SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, and GPS navigation. The watch also features 121 workout modes which can help the users to track their fitness including active calories, burned calories, and more. The smartwatch is offered with a 5ATM certification and 12 days of claimed battery life.

Redmi Band 2 Specifications:

Along with the smartwatch, Redmi has introduced its smart fitness band too. The band features a massive 1.47-inch display (if compared to its predecessor). The bands seem to be a sturdy option along with a new design.

Talking about the features, the band features a blood oxygen tracker and a menstrual cycle tracker along with the different 30 exercise modes and a battery that can last up to six days even after heavy usage. With normal usage, the band can go up to 14 days with a single charge.

The price of the Redmi Band 2 in China is CNY 159 (at around Rs 2,000) and is available in different colours including- Fluorescent Green, Pink Gold, Black, Light Blue, Dark Green, and White.

Along with the Redmi Band 2, the company has also announced the Redmi Buds 4 Lite, new TWS earbuds. The earbuds have a lightweight design, as the name suggests. Each earbud weighs only 3.9 grams. This has a half-in-ear design that should be comfortable to wear.

Redmi Buds 4 Lite:

Last but not least, Xiaomi has also unveiled its Redmi Buds 4 Lite, which features noise-reduction algorithms for calls and the newest Bluetooth 5.3 technology. The IP54-rated Buds 4 Lite is available with 5 hours of battery life and 20 hours with a charging case. The company offers touch controls for calls and music in addition to a variety of modes, including a gaming mode.

The Redmi Buds 4 Lite is tagged at CNY 139 (Rs 1,650) and is currently available for purchase in China with Sunny White, Midnight Black, Sunset Orange, and Trend Green colour options.