Redmi To Launch Budget-Friendly 'A1 Plus' In India Tomorrow; Know Specifications And Other Details Here

Redmi is all set to launch its new smartphone A1 Plus in India tomorrow. Taking Twitter, Xiaomi has confirmed that this new smartphone will be a successor to its existing Redmi A1. Xiaomi also clarified that the smartphone will be ‘Made in India’ and is made for India.

Notably the Redmi A1 was launched recently at a price of Rs 6,499 and sports 6.5 inch HD+ display along with a 5000mAhBattery, Clean Android Experience, and 8 MP Dual AI Camera. Ahead of launch, the company has also teased some of the features and design.



Redmi A1 Plus Specifications

According to the reports, the upcoming budget phone will be available for the Indian users in three colour options- blue, black and silver. However, the fancy names of the colours are not yet disclosed.

Highlighting its predecessor, the Redmi A1 Plus will feature a leather texture finish at the rear panel along with a 5,000mAh battery. It will run on clean Android 12 and the company has promised a smoother experience. Talking about the security, the company will offer a fingerprint sensor this time as it was not available in the A1.

Talking about the optics, it is clear that the smartphone will sport a dual rear camera. But no official statements have been made on the other specifications.

It is evident that the A1 Plus will launch with a higher price than its predecessor Redmi A1. According to the rumours floating around, the smartphone will not exceed the Rs 10,000 mark.

The recently launched Redmi A1 comes with MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The smartphone runs Android 12 Go Edition. As for the battery, the handset also packs a 5000mAh battery along with a 10W charging case.

In terms of optics, the device comes with an 8MP AI dual camera and a 5MP front camera.