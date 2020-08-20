Redmi Note 9 Pro Sale: The sale, which will be done via Mi.com and Amazon.in, will begin at noon on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: With coronavirus pandemic affecting its demand and supply chains, Xiaomi has decided to put its Redmi Note 9 Pro on sale in India once again. The sale, which will be done via Mi.com and Amazon.in, will begin at noon on Thursday. However, the users will need to upgrade their number with an unlimited pack of Rs 298 or Rs 398 for this sale, said a media report.

What are the features of Redmi Note 9 Pro?

Speaking about its features, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is available with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display and works on MIUI 10 OS based on Android 10. The smartphone also has a Snapdragon 720G SoC processor with LPDDR4X RAM up to 6 GB and 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in Aurora Blue, Interstellar Black and Glacier White colours.

What about the specifications of Redmi Note 9 Pro?

Talking about its specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The users won’t need to worry about the duration of its battery as the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 5,020 mAh battery which also supports 18W fast charging (supported charger is in the box).

If you love clicking pictures and have an interest in photography, then the Redmi Note 9 Pro is exactly the smartphone you need as it has a quad rear camera setup. The quad rear camera setup is available with a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, 5-megapixel tertiary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. For selfie lovers, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor also supports artificial intelligence (AI) based features.

What about the price of Redmi Note 9 Pro?

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is a budget-friendly phone as its 4GB + 64GB storage variant is available at a price of Rs 13,999 in India. On the other hand, the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is available at a price of Rs 16,999 in the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma