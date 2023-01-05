Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro And Note 12 Pro+ Launched In India; Check Prices, Specifications Here

AFTER a successful debut in China, the much-anticipated Redmi Note 12 Pro Series has arrived in India. Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, and Redmi Note 12 Pro in Delhi, with nearly identical specifications to those found in China but in different colours.

Redmi Note 12 Specifications:

Interestingly, all three phones feature Pro AMOLED displays with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, along with a 240 Hz touch sampling rate with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Redmi Note 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. The phone will be powered by the MIUI based on Android 12 and is 5G ready. The phone is offered with a 5000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging and RAM of up to 6GB.

The Redmi Note 12 5G has three rear cameras, including a 48-megapixel primary camera, for optics. It comes with a 2-megapixel macro camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. There is a 13-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G And Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Plus:

Both the phones are pretty much identical as it runs on the similar MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset with up to 13 GB of RAM and features a 6.67 inch Pro AMOLED display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. Under the hood, a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC powers both the Note 12 Pro+ and the Note 12 Pro 5G models. They have 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus features a 4980mAh battery along with 120W fast charging support which can charge the phone in just 19 minutes. While the Redmi Note 12 Pro features a 5000mAh battery with 67 W fast charging support

Speaking of the camera, the Note 12 Pro Plus 5G has a 200MP Samsung HPX primary shooter along with Optical Image Stabilisation. The main sensor is supported by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor.



While on the other hand, the Note 12 Pro 5G features a Sony IMX766 primary shooter with OIS. The primary shooter is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies and video calls, both Pro smartphones come with a 16MP front camera.