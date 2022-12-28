Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Launched; Check Price, Specifications Here

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi which is known for its smartphones and smart wearable devices has introduced a new mode of its existing Redmi Note 12 Pro series in China and named it as Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition. With this, the Redmi Note 12 series now have five different trims for potential buyers to choose from. Notably, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition's design is remarkably similar to that of the Redmi Note 12 Pro and only features minor aesthetic changes to the camera and logo placement.

Talking about the changes that have been made to the new trim, the company has tweaked the camera and processor in the phone. The speed edition is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor chipset.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Specifications:

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with Dolby Vision, and comes up with a 120 Hz refresh rate panel. The new trim has a peak brightness of 900 nits and is offered with HDR10+.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor paired with Adreno 642L GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. Just like its other siblings, the phone will run on Android 12-based MIUI 14. The phone features a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Speaking of the connectivity options, the phone offers 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup with a 108 MP Samsung HM2 sensor as the primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens, all with optical image stabilisation. A 16MP camera is available on the phone for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Price:

The three memory options available to buyers are 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, priced at CNY1,699 (roughly Rs 20,000), CNY1,799 (roughly Rs 21,000), and CNY1,999 (roughly Rs 23,700), respectively. No official statements have been made regarding its global debut but it is expected that Xiaomi may announce it soon.

The phones are available in three different shades- Midnight Black, Blue, and Shimmer Green.