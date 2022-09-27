Redmi Note 11R Might Launch In India: Price, Specifications, Design Revealed

REDMI is planning to continue its Note 11 series with yet another smartphone that has a dual camera setup. In a recent reveal by the website of China Telecom, Redmi hints that it could soon launch its Note 11R.

Redmi has already launched- Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 11S, and Redmi Note 11 SE which have already grabbed the attention of audience globally. People who are always looking for a feature-loaded smartphone that is budget-friendly will definitely going to consider this. Now Redmi is ready for another blockbuster- Note 11R.

Redmi Note 11R Price, Specifications (Leaked)

The bears model number 22095RA98C and the ‘C’ at the end speculate that it may launch in China first.

It might have a 6.58-inch super bright display with the fingerprint scanner on the side, embedded into the power key.

According to the reports, the phone is coming with MIUI 13 on top of Android 12 which will be heavily modified, just how the local audience desires it to be.

It is expected that the phone will come with Dimensity 700, official confirmation awaits.

However, we are not sure if the phone will be launched in India but if it does, it will definitely going to be an asset to most of people.

What More Can You Expect:

The Redmi Note 11R which has already appeared on the website of China Telecom can penetrate the market with 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. Talking about the expected price of RMB 1299, which is around Rs 14,800 (official prices may change).