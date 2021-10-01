New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The Redmi Note 10 Lite, the rebadged model of the Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched quite recently in India, will go on sale at Mi.com and Amazon.in from October 2. If you are planning to buy the Redmi Note 10 Lite, then you can get a discount of Rs 1,250 by using the State bank of India (SBI) credit card.

Here's everything you need to know about Redmi Note 10 Lite:

Redmi Note 10 Lite price in India

The price of the phone depends on the storage option the buyer purchases. The new Redmi Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs 13,999 in India for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option and the largest storage option of 6GB RAM + 128 GB is priced at Rs. 16,999.

Colour options for Redmi Note 10 Lite

The company has introduced the Redmi Note 10 Lite in the Aurora Blue, Champagne Gold and Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.

Specifications of Redmi Note 10 Lite

Redmi Note 10 Lite comes with a dual-SIM (Nano) and has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Reading Mode 2.0, and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, and has up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Redmi Note 10 Lite Camera

Redmi Note 10 Lite comes with a quad rear camera set up that includes a 48 MP primary shooter with f/1.89 aperture, an 8 MP sensor packing an ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5 MP sensor with a macro lens and f/2.4 aperture, and a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.48 aperture.

Battery of Redmi Note 10 Lite

As for its battery life, the Redmi Note 10 Lite packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen