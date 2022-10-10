Redmi Launches 'Writing Pad', Best Alternative To Notepads And Sketchbooks

To reduce the impact of carbon emissions, Redmi has unveiled another device that will definitely going to impress you. Recently, Redmi has launched its Redmi Writing Pad which can be used as a writing slate. This writing tablet is set to have an 8.5-inch Polymer LCD screen and has black colour. If you are someone who makes notes, to-do lists, or often does sketching, this is supposed to be a better alternative than using paper.

It is a lightweight writing pad that weighs around 90 grams. The idea behind keeping it lightweight is to make it an easy-to-carry device. Everyone who wishes to save energy, have toddlers at home or wish to reduce the overall wastage of paper can definitely opt for it.

The tab sports a special kind of screen, which is known as an electrophoretic display (made up of small capsules). These capsules contain tiny liquid particles that move around and change the colour of the screen. Another advantage is that the screen does not need a backlight.

The Redmi Writing Pad comes with an instruction manual and a stylus that can be attached to the side of the tablet. On the underside is a lock switch that prevents the content on the display from being overwritten. So if you write something and put it in the bag, the text will stay.

It is offered with a replaceable button cell on the side. Redmi claims that the device will have a battery life of around 20,000 pages. Talking about the front of the tab, it has an orange button that will reset the display and will help you write from the start by clearing everything written.



The Redmi writing pad is now available on the Mi Store for Rs 599.