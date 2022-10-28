Redmi Launches Note 12 Series With 4 New Trims; Check Prices, Specifications, Features Here

Xiaomi’s Redmi launched the Note 12 series during an event in China. Confirming the rumours, Redmi launched Note 12 series in four models which are Note 12, the 12 Pro, the 12 Pro+, and the 12 Explorer Edition. Talking about the USP, the Explorer Edition gets 210W fast charging.

Here is what all the specifications, prices and features look like in all the models:

Redmi Note 12:

Like its Pro brothers, the basic Redmi Note 12 features a 6.67-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 5G processor along with two RAM variants of 4GB and 8GB.

Talking about the optics, the primary shooter is 48MP, and the depth module is merely 2MP. The selfie camera has an 8MP resolution.

Redmi Note 12 Price:

The Redmi Note 12 is available in black, white, and blue, and its base 4/128GB trim costs at around Rs 14,000, while the 8/256GB variant costs Rs 19,346. In China, open sales start on November 1.



Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and 12 Pro:

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ variants have essentially identical specifications but differ in camera specifications. It includes 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED panels and 120Hz refresh rates. Notably, the phones are powered by a standard MediaTek's Dimensity 1080 chipset along with RAM of up to 12GB. Another thing worth considering is, the company has not provided an expandable memory.

Talking about the optics, for the first time ever, Redmi has introduced a 200MP camera utilising Samsung's ISOCELL HPX sensor. The camera can feature 8K video recording at 30 frames per second and 4K video recording at 120 frames per second.

On the other hand, a 50 MP main camera is given to Redmi Note 12 Pro featuring a Sony IMX766 sensor and Optical Image Stabilisation. Both phones have an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth assist sensor as their final two sensors. Front-facing selfie cameras have a 16MP resolution.

Other features include 5,000 mAh lithium-ion batteries in both the Redmi 12 Pro and Pro+, with the Pro charging at up to 67W speeds, while the Pro+ has 120W fast charging. Both devices still have a headphone jack and run MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro+ Price:

Talking about the prices, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will cost buyers at around CNY 2,199 (Rs 25,035) for its 8GB RAM and 256 GB ROM variant. Additionally, The 12/256GB trim will cost the buyers around CNY 2,399 (Rs 27,340).

On the other hand, The Redmi Note 12 Pro comes in the same colour options as the Redmi Note 12, with the exception of the Yibo Edition, which is replaced with a pink gradient shade.

The 6/128GB trim is priced at CNY 1,699 (Rs 19,354). There are 8/128 GB (Rs 20,498) and 8/256 GB (Rs 22,779) variants, as well as a top-of-the-line 12/256 GB ( Rs 25,036) model. The first day of open sales in China is November 1.