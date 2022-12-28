Redmi K60E, Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro Launched, Spec-By-Spec Difference Explained

Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone, has announced its much awaited smartphone series K60 with three different trims during an event in China. With this, the company has also announced three smart wearables- Redmi Watch 3, Band 2 And Buds 4 for the users.

Interestingly, all the three trims of the series sport the same 6.67-inch 2K resolution display along with a refresh rate panel of 120Hz. Here are some other specifications of the phone that you might find intriguing.

Redmi K60 Pro, Redmi K60, Redmi K60E Specifications, Features:

The Redmi K60, K60 Pro, and K60E all have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main difference between the K60 and the K60 E is that the K60E has a 10 bit panel, which is less bright than the other two trims, which have a 12 bit panel.

Under the hood, the K60 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor while the K60 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and lastly, the Redmi K60E is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200.

In terms of battery capacity, the K60 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging, the K60 has a 5,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast wired charging, and the K60E has a 5,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast wired charging. Furthermore, the K60 Pro and K60 support wireless charging as well as UFS 4.0 storage.

Speaking of the optics, every trim has a triple camera setup along with the optical image stabilisation. Notably, the K60 Pro has a 50 MP Sony IMX800 primary shooter along with 8 MP and 2 MP ultra wide and macro lenses. The Redmi K60 has a 64 MP primary shooter along with 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro lenses. On the other hand, the K60 E features a 48 MP primary shooter paired with 8 MP ultrawide lens and 2 MP macro lens. All phones have similar 16 MP selfie camera for video calls and selfies.

Redmi K60 Pro, Redmi K60, Redmi K60E Prices:

The top-notch Redmi K60 Pro costs CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 39225.04) in China and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The most expensive model, which has 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, costs CNY 4,599 (approx Rs 54682).

The Redmi K60 costs CNY 2,499 (approx Rs. 29713) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The most expensive model, which has 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, costs CNY 3,599 (approx Rs 42792).

The base model of the Redmi K60E costs CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 26146) in China and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.